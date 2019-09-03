WINCHESTER — Fans of legendary country singer Patsy Cline are keeping the Winchester native’s memory alive and her music popular, more than a half-century after her tragic death.
A large crowd of all ages gathered outside 608 S. Kent St., the house where Cline once lived, for the annual Celebrating Patsy Cline Block Party on Saturday.
The house now is a museum of Cline memorabilia, and a historical marker is posted in front of it.
Musical performances, food and souvenir sales were part of the event, held each Labor Day weekend in recognition of Cline’s Sept. 8 birthday. If she was alive, she would turn 87 this year.
“It’s very special to come back and have a wonderful weekend of remembering her,” said Cline’s daughter, Julie Fudge, the party’s guest of honor. “This kind of activity is what keeps her alive” in the minds of many country music fans.
Cline — originally Virginia Patterson Hensley — was 30 when she died in a plane crash in Tennessee in March 1963. She was one of the first country stars to cross over into pop music. Her hit songs included “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “She’s Got You.”
Music historians consider her to be one of the most influential 20th century entertainers.
“She’s one of the country classics,” said Daniel Walker, 16, a member of The Valley Boys along with Garrett Custer. The duo from New Market performs songs from the 1950s through the 1970s, often in the style of another late singer, Buddy Holly. Holly died in a plane crash in 1959.
Fudge had a hard time pinpointing what made her mom’s music special.
Mary Cornett of Stephenson had no trouble, though. She said Cline’s music and her manner of singing “make me feel all the emotions in my heart,” said Cornett, a longtime fan of Cline’s.
“I can cry to it,” she said, mentioning that she has done her share of “Walkin’ After Midnight” thinking about lost loves. “But it can make me happy.”
The golden oldie songs like Cline’s are goodies, according to Fudge, who lives in Nashville.
Country music’s roots are in hard times, she noted. While many country singers today sing about hard times and hard-living, “they don’t know the story behind it,” she said.
Although he wasn’t alive during Cline’s era, Walker likes and respects her music.
He was glad to perform in her hometown. He admitted that The Valley Boys don’t sing many of her songs, but he said they perform a lot of songs by other recording artists who they believe either influenced her or were influenced by her.
Before performing several of Little Richard’s tunes, Walker told the crowd, “Patsy loved classic country, but she also loved rock ’n’ roll.”
Many young people today have told Fudge that they like Cline’s music.
She is thrilled.
“It keeps her popular for a lot longer” than she might be otherwise, Fudge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.