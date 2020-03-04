WINCHESTER — Legislation directing the Virginia Department of Education to establish guidelines to grant students an excused absence from school for a mental or behavioral health issue has passed both chambers of the General Assembly.
House Bill 308 asks that the guidelines be distributed to school boards no later than Dec. 31, 2020.
The legislation passed the state Senate on a 38-2 vote and the House of Delegates on a 59-37 vote.
Two area legislators voted in favor of the measure — Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, and Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County — while Dels. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County, and Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, opposed it.
Collins said he supports the concept, but felt the bill was too broad. “[It] would allow any student to take a day off without a doctor’s note or parental consent and our school attendance issues will only grow,” he said.
LaRock felt similarly. “My concerns are this potentially opening the doors for kids to avoid attendance, or schools to deprive kids, for prolonged periods of time, the right to be in school," LaRock wrote in an email.
Charles Pyle, the state Department of Education's director of media relations, said establishing the guidelines will involve consultation with experts, practitioners and others.
Winchester Public Schools Director of Student Services Judy McKiernan said the city school division does allow excused absences for mental or behavioral health issues, if parents inform school officials. If a student has excessive absences, a doctor's note is required.
In Clarke County Public Schools, school officials handle student absences for mental or behavioral health reasons just as it would other conditions, Superintendent Chuck Bishop said.
Other education-related bills that have passed the General Assembly include:
HB 817, which directs the state Department of Education to develop guidelines for the integration of digital devices in public schools no later than the 2021–2022 school year. The guidelines will address digital device use for different age ranges and developmental levels, the amount of time spent on digital devices in the classroom, appropriate break frequency from the use of digital devices, physical positioning of digital devices in the classroom, the use of digital devices for homework and recommended teacher training to ensure best practice implementation.
HB 783, which asks the state Department of Education to establish a uniform definition of social-emotional learning and develop guidance standards for social-emotional learning for all public school students in grades K-12. The standards are to be made available to each local school division no later than July 1, 2021.
All three bills still need to be signed by Gov. Ralph Northam.
