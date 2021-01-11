WINCHESTER — The Virginia General Assembly starts its 2021 legislative session Wednesday.
The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to greatly impact the legislation that’s considered, and it will change how the legislature conducts meetings. Senators will gather at the Science Museum of Virginia, where there is more space to socially distance, while the House of Delegates will meet virtually. As with last year, Democrats have a majority in both the House and the Senate.
Tenth District Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, says Democrats may encounter some difficulty because Republicans don’t want to extend the session beyond 30 days. In even-numbered years the General Assembly convenes for 60 days and in odd-numbered years for 30 days. Although the legislature often extends the shorter session to 46 days, many Republican lawmakers have said they will not vote for the extension. Extending the session requires a two-thirds vote.
“They have stated outright that their reason for that is they don’t want Democrats to be able to ‘do any more damage,’” Gooditis said. “What that does is it limits the time that we have and it limits the number of bills that we can consider. [Last Wednesday’s] attempted coup [at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists] will not make feelings any sweeter in Richmond on top of the fact that the Republicans are outright saying this sort of thing.”
Twenty-ninth District Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, said he believes all essential matters can be voted on within 30 days, while 33rd District Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, said that 30 days is “more than enough to accomplish whatever is needed.” Both Wiley and LaRock said they would not support an extension. Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, said she does not expect the session to be extended.
“Everyone is very sensitive about the unique challenges of having the Senate meet in the Science Museum, where we have to be socially distant and expose some very vulnerable members to health risks,” Vogel said. “The faster and more efficiently we can work, the better.”
Gooditis said she appreciates legislative meetings being held virtually. “Thankfully our speaker does not want to spread more COVID to every corner of the Commonwealth.” Wiley, however, said he’s concerned about the lack of face-to-face interaction in a virtual session. This is his first session as a legislator.
Legislative goals
Gooditis’s top priorities included expanding broadband, providing aid to those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting domestic workers and supporting agriculture.
“I always want to work for agriculture in general, but especially the small and medium farmers who don’t get necessities and who are really damaged,” Gooditis said. “I’m carrying a bill to help protect dairy farmers and help insure them when there’s no one to buy the milk they produce. Farmers are always at the front of my mind.”
LaRock said his highest priority “is to push back against the Democrat majority as they press their liberal anti-family, anti-business, anti-public safety agenda.” He said he will oppose efforts to drive up the cost of electricity and fuel.
LaRock also plans to bring forward legislation to help remove barriers to expansion of broadband into rural areas and promote workforce training to help move people into well-paying jobs. He said he plans to offer a bill to help direct state education dollars to parents who believe distance learning is failing their children and who choose to take alternative approaches, including private school and homeschooling.
Wiley said his biggest hope for the session “is to limit the damage the Democratic majority can do to our economy.”
“Democrats are already talking about raising taxes and implementing a raft of new regulations and requirements on businesses that would cost jobs,” Wiley said.
Wiley said the best thing he can do for his constituents is advocate for them by getting schools back open, helping parents and students succeed during the pandemic, helping businesses stay above water and limiting further gun restrictions.
Vogel, who serves on the Senate Finance Committee, said the budget is the biggest issue. She said the committee is considering budget amendments for the 2021 session and what changes have to be made.
“My localities are relying heavily on our work this session as are our local businesses who are in desperate need of support in a very difficult COVID environment,” Vogel said. “Healthcare remains a major issue as does funding for projects that were delayed because of the budget freeze. Focus on public education and higher ed is also a high priority and a grave concern among families and educators in my district who remain concerned about the fallout from COVID disruption and setback for students not in school. “
In regard to potential bipartisanship, LaRock said, “We’ll find common ground on many things but if Democrats continue to ignore the input from business and law enforcement, it will be rough going.” Wiley said he will support good ideas, regardless of which party they come from.
“Being in the minority, we just don’t have the votes to get our legislation passed right now,” Wiley said. “Dems have made it clear they don’t even want to hear our bills. So our primary focus will be on stopping new, bad things. We’re going to make our case to the voters in November, and then come back with 51 votes to fix this damage. Lots of our folks still don’t realize we only have 45 votes.”
All 100 House seats are up for election in November.
Gooditis said she has many friends across the political aisle, but she doesn’t expect this will be a smooth, agreeable session.
Protests a possibility
After the violent siege at the U.S. Capitol last week, Gooditis said she is “absolutely worried” that a similar type of incident could happen at the statehouse in Richmond
“I believe some of those people will see this as a great precedent and think that this will be a great way to get their message across,” Gooditis said. “And I think, again, this is how Trump has endangered many, many people and certainly all of our institutions, right down to the state level.”
Gooditis the issues most likely to cause protests are legislation revolving around guns. Last year, roughly 22,000 gun rights activists protested proposed gun control legislation in Richmond, though the demonstration was peaceful.
Wiley said he has no doubt there will be protests this session, but he said it’s hard to say how big they will be.
“I do know that most of the legislators won’t be at the capitol, so I’m not terribly concerned about that,” Wiley said. “The Virginia Capitol Police do a great job, and I’m confident they’ll keep everyone safe and prevent things from getting out of hand.”
LaRock said he did not expect any major protests to take place this session. Vogel said given the tragic nature of the events in the U.S. Capitol, she does not expect similar protests in Richmond.
“Tragically the entire session will be overshadowed by the death of Senator Ben Chafin who was a beloved member of our Senate body,” said Vogel. “He passed away from C OVID-related complications and I just cannot imagine returning without him. I think less rancor and a little more consideration and appreciation for one another is certainly in order at a time like this. So many members of the General Assembly make such immense sacrifices to serve in the legislature and I hope that we will approach this session with that in mind.”
