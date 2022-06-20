As the General Assembly met Friday to review Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed changes to the Virginia budget, legislators approved funding for the families of the victims in the Bridgewater College shooting.
The $200,000 allotted for Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson and John Painter’s families comes from the commonwealth’s general fund and is a one-time expense. Jefferson, a campus safety officer, and Painter, a Bridgewater College police officer, were killed in a shooting on campus Feb. 1.
As private college officers, Jefferson and Painter were not eligible for Virginia’s Line of Duty Act, the benefits for first responders’ families killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty. Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, expressed interest in amending the act to allow private college campus police and public safety departments the choice to participate.
“I am very pleased that it passed and am grateful for the support for these families demonstrated by the Governor and the members of the General Assembly,” Obenshain said. “John Painter and J. J. Jefferson are heroes. Their deaths are still the source of great pain and sadness in our community. This will not heal that hurt, but it is a small measure of our gratitude for their sacrifice. I want every law enforcement officer in Virginia to know that we have their backs and that if the unthinkable occurs, we will not forget their families."
Obenshain said he worked extensively with Youngkin’s administration in asking for this amendment. The amendment also fulfills a promise Youngkin made during an April visit to Harrisonburg, when he said his staff spoke with House and State budget legislators about having the language in the final budget.
“We’re grateful for the support the Governor’s office and legislature are providing to the Painter and Jefferson families,” said Bridgewater College spokesperson Abbie Parkhurst.
