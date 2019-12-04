WINCHESTER — Over the past 10 to 15 years, Winchester Public Schools staff have seen an increase in emotional challenges for students, from preschool to high school.
“This is no different than what other schools in our region as well as nationwide are experiencing,” said Judy McKiernan, the school division’s director of student services.
A candid discussion about the issue was held Tuesday at Daniel Morgan Intermediate School with Sen. Jill Vogel (R-Upperville) and Del. Chris Collins (R-Frederick County), who were there for “Take Your Legislator to School Day.” Also taking part in the conversation were teachers, school administrators, and two Handley High School students who talked about the increasing emotional and behavioral problems students are facing.
Karen King, an eighth-grade counselor at Daniel Morgan Middle School who has worked for WPS since 2000, believes some of the distress she and other school officials are seeing in students is due to social media and drug addiction in families.
“Almost every student is affected somewhere in the family by drug addiction, so that’s new,” King said.
Adding to the problem is that today’s students don’t know a world where there aren’t school shootings, said Handley High School Assistant Principal Jo Hawkins. “I mean they’re scared to come to school. It raises their anxiety.”
Other students live in fear of being deported.
“That’s scary for them,” Hawkins said.
Natosha Fradillada, a Handley guidance counselor, said some of these students wonder what’s the point of going to school if their families are going to be deported. Others ask if it’s possible to be fast-tracked to graduation.
Handley Principal Mike Dufrene added there are students who sometimes work late to help their families pay rent or bills, another possible stress factor.
Handley senior Francisco Javier Peralta-Morales, 18, has been working since kindergarten. He said he remembers watering plants on a farm when he was 5 years old.
“Ever since I can remember I’ve always worked,” he said. “Sometimes life is just like that.”
When Peralta-Morales is at work, he misses out on a lot of events with his friends. He eventually hopes to become a dental hygienist.
“It does get to you, but at the end of the day, you know, I got to realize that I’m working to get to a better place,” he said.
Vogel told Peralta-Morales she’s proud of him and that he should be proud of himself for his work ethic.
She asked him and another Handley senior, Jasmine Menefee, 18, if there are any daily issues they have faced or currently face that could be addressed by the state legislature.
Peralta-Morales said he struggled his sophomore year academically and fell behind on his classes when Chromebook laptops were first introduced into the classroom and there was an expectation for students to complete much of their work online. He didn’t have internet at home sometimes, so after a while he gave up.
“It over-piled,” he said. “It was just too much.”
Not all students have regular access to the internet outside of school, Menefee said, and not all teachers consider that since most assignments are online.
“And I also feel like students that are in that situation wouldn’t necessarily be comfortable telling the teacher, ‘Hey, I don’t have internet at home,’” she said.
At the end of the forum, WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum called the conversation “robust.”
“We got a system that’s pushing down on our kids and not releasing them to pursue their passions,” Van Heukelum said. “I’m taking away personally just how we need to continue to rethink how we do school.”
