Lending a hand at the library

Madalyn White, 13, of Frederick County (right), and Abigail Bittel, 12, of Clear Brook (lower left), along with their home-school peers, put on a puppet show for preschoolers and their parents during Pre-School Story Time Wednesday at the Bowman Library in Stephens City. The story times happen at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays. There will be a Groundhog Day Celebration at 11 a.m. Saturday at the library that will feature Bowman Bill making his winter prediction, a live groundhog friend, ice cream, music and a puppet show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.