Lenous “Lenny” Vincent Jr.
On August 12, 2021 Lenous “Lenny” Vincent Jr. passed away at the age of 78.
Lenny was born on October 1, 1942 in Winchester, VA to Nellie Virginia Hartley and Lenous Newton Vincent Sr. Lenny was a gifted mechanic and gentle spirit who helped many with his talents and knowledge. He worked as a mechanic at Schmidt Baking Company for 24 years. Lenny was passionate about music and played in several rock and country bands over the years, most frequently playing bass guitar. Some of his favorite music was southern rock and classic country.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years Rhoda “Rhodie” Vincent, children Teresa “Tessie” Vincent and Charles “Chuckie” Vincent; grandchildren Courtney Vaughan, Keirsten Vincent, Brendan Coffey, and Mireya Vincent; siblings Patsy Stang, Jane Neiswender, Judy Temple, and Robert “Bobby” Vincent.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Nellie Virginia Hartley and Lenous Newton Vincent Sr., siblings Dorothy Haines, Nancy Grassello, Charles Vincent, and his beloved cats Elsa and Parker.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 16, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 8180 Greensboro Dr, McLean, VA 22102, American Cancer Society, 124 Park St. SE, Vienna, VA 22108 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 would be appreciated.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.