Today marks the first day of Lent — a liturgical season of prayer, sacrifice, renewal and good works in the Christian faith that lasts about six weeks.
Though Lent is a time of sacrifice and self-denial, the Rev. Bjorn Lundberg, pastor at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, has noticed that people look forward to the chance to better themselves.
“Ash Wednesday and Lent are universally very popular,” he said. “There’s a real desire for it. It’s one of the legacies of the Christian culture that has not gone away.”
Lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Maundy (or Holy) Thursday, lasts for 40 days and 40 nights, excluding Sundays. The season of Lent is immediately followed by Good Friday and Easter.
“It’s a time of healing,” said Lundberg. “Lent is a time to renew our relationship with God, our neighbor and ourselves.”
Ash Wednesday “opens up the penitential season of Lent,” said the Rev. William Hall II, pastor emeritus at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Strasburg.
It’s a fasting day on which Christians abstain from eating meat, opt for smaller or fewer meals, and receive a cross of ashes on their forehead.
In addition to fasting on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, Lundberg said many Christians abstain from eating meat on Fridays and give up other foods or drinks they enjoy for the duration of the Lenten season. They often “take on something” extra during Lent, such as being charitable.
He said practices are similar for many Christian denominations, which “have a lot in common.”
At Christ Episcopal Church in Winchester, the season of Lent is an “age-old tradition of moving toward the season of Easter in preparation of the celebration of the risen Lord,” said the Rev. Webster Gibson.
“[It’s] our time of preparation for the next 40 days whereby we reflect on who we are and how we are doing in our own lives as disciples of Jesus,” he said.
Being more like Jesus and becoming closer to God are popular goals during Lent, and churches often hold additional programs like Bible studies, movie nights and Living Stations of the Cross reenactments to increase community education.
The Walk to Jerusalem program at Christ Episcopal offers parishioners a chance to improve their health during Lent with an imaginary walk to Jerusalem.
The program encourages people to track miles they walk or run, reporting their results each Sunday and mapping the congregation’s collective miles “from Winchester to Jerusalem and back again,” Gibson said.
In the Catholic faith, Lent is a chance for repentance and also to welcome newcomers.
God wants us to grow, Lundberg said — to “kind of own what we need to change, but in response to God’s love.”
Ashes used on Wednesday are often made from burning last year’s palms from Palm Sunday. Though each church uses different methods of preparing the ashes — Sacred Heart using holy water and St. Paul Lutheran using a mix of water and olive oil — all use the same wording: “Remember you are dust and to dust you shall return.”
It’s about reminding parishioners of their mortality, Gibson said, and realize the importance of God to their faith: “Why it is that we rely upon the grace of God in our lives and not on ourselves.”
