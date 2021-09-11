Leona Victoria Frye
Leona Victoria Frye, 93, of Winchester, Virginia, died Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Woods Cove Assisted Living, Front Royal, Virginia.
Mrs. Frye was born September 23, 1927 in Halltown, West Virginia, daughter of the late Nannie Greenwalt.
She was a homemaker.
She married Garland R. Frye, Sr. on January 13, 1946 in Hagerstown, Maryland. Mr. Frye died February 2013.
Surviving are her son, Garland R. Frye, Jr. and his wife, Sharon, of Winchester, VA; a daughter, JoAnn Gordon and her husband, David, of Winchester, VA; two foster-sons, Robby Settle of Pennsylvania and Marshall Settle of Front Royal, VA; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 13, 2021 in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA.
Arrangements are being handed by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
