MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Town Council on Monday night unanimously approved Les Morefield as Town Manager/Public Works Superintendent, removing the interim tag that had been attached since November 2022.
Morefield originally began working for the Middletown Public Works Department in 1988, returning in 2019 as the Public Works Superintendent. He has more than 33 years of government experience, with more than 24 years in supervisory roles.
“I am eager to continue serving the community in this new capacity," Morefield said of his new appointment. "Not many people get to have a full circle moment in their careers and I am so thankful to the Town of Middletown, the Council, and the community for their support. In the months and years to come, I look forward to working with and interacting with the community, being involved, and working to help the Town of Middletown move forward.”
Middletown Mayor Charles H. Harbaugh IV said after Morefield's appointment that Morefield "has the highest degree of integrity, he is always looking out for the residents of Middletown," adding, "We are proud of his work ethic, honesty, dedication and the desire he has shown since taking over the town manager position.”
Other town officials also reacted positively to the appointment. “Les has been a great asset to the town. Through his leadership, he has built a hardworking and dependable staff," said Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue Chief Mark Dalton. "Furthermore, he has improved and enhanced relationships with community partners, while saving the town thousands of dollars in proactively repairing water breaks.”
According to Harbaugh, Morefield's salary will be $105,000 annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.