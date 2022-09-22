Couples looking to learn how to dance before their wedding should consider starting lessons about three months before they get married.
“That’s a good amount of time,” said dance instructor Lee Santos, “[but] the more lessons the better. Most of the couples, when they come in, they have not ever taken a step before.”
Santos, who runs Santos Dance with his wife, Peggy, offers lessons in Woodstock and Charlottesville.
Estimating that about 80% of brides and grooms are new to dancing, he said they need to learn the proper steps before trying anything more intricate at their wedding reception.
“Sometimes the young ladies have had some kind of ballet, and sometimes the fellas have had cotillion,” he said.
Otherwise, they’re generally novices. But that’s where he comes in. Learning to dance isn’t that hard, he said, but it does demand some time and practice.
He opts for “as many lessons as I can get,” he said, but recognizes that the couple’s time is often restricted.
If they’re immersed in wedding plans or live far apart, it can be difficult to coordinate schedules. That’s why he advises them to get started a few months ahead of time.
One big draw for couples learning to dance is that they aren’t just rocking back and forth on the dance floor with their partner while their wedding guests stand there watching.
“We try to make it a little interesting,” Santos said. “We teach them how to stand and bring the bride-to-be out on the floor. We do this all in the choreography.”
They need to be comfortable, he said. If they’re trying to dance beyond their skill level, then they’ll probably look like they’re over-dancing.
Though most of his wedding clients are couples, he said he also gets clients for the father-daughter or mother-son dances.
Sometimes, he’ll get bridal parties coming in to learn choreographed dance moves.
“Typically when they come in, I always ask them to choose a piece of music,” he said.
Ballroom dancing is popular for weddings, but Santos also teaches waltz, foxtrot, salsa and a basic rhumba.
“Sometimes we’ll have people who want to learn a swing routine,” he said. “And then also a swing line dance. Line dances have always been popular.”
Santos, who has been teaching for about 20 years, also teaches ballroom dance for a club that meets at the University of Virginia.
“There have been a number of marriages that have come from the ballroom club,” he said.
Many couples also continue their dance lessons after getting married.
“They find that it’s a wonderful hobby,” he said.
Since couples might enjoy separate activities, it gives them a chance to do something they enjoy together.
“Dancing is an ideal thing,” he said.
For more information, go to santosdance.com.
