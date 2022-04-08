WINCHESTER — Officials at the Youth Development Center (YDC) want children and adults with special needs to join them for an adventure.
Two weeks ago, the center at 3 Battaile Drive in Winchester restarted its Adventures Beyond program, which had been mothballed for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maribeth Stotler-Watkins, a behavioral therapist and graduate of Sherando High School and Longwood University, was recently hired as the YDC's program coordinator. She said on Friday the Adventures Beyond program provides recreational and social opportunities for people of all ages who have intellectual, developmental and physical challenges.
"We are all-inclusive," Stotler-Watkins said. "We'll make sure that we can create accommodations that are adaptive to whoever comes through our door."
The goal of Adventures Beyond, she said, is to "break down the barriers between kids with disabilities and neuro-typical or physically typical kids."
"We want to let kids be kids without any stigma attached," Stotler-Watkins said. "We want to encourage social skills, we want to encourage personal growth, we want kids to leave feeling confident and proud of themselves."
Adventures Beyond, which is presented by the YDC in partnership with NW Works, The Arc of Northern Shenandoah Valley, the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley's Valley Assistance Network and Access Independence, is free, open to people of all ages and offered twice a week — 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday — at the YDC on Battaile Drive.
"We have a lot of fun," Stotler-Watkins said. "We do Keepy Uppy tournaments, we play with scooters, we play with basketballs, we have sensory time and arts and crafts. Once we're able to get some video game systems in here, we'd like to have video game tournaments. A lot of kids on the spectrum really fixate on video games."
Stotler-Watkins said the safety and well-being of program participants is the YDC's highest priority, so caregivers can be assured their loved ones will be in good hands. If caregivers eventually become comfortable enough, they can even head out and do something on their own while their loved ones enjoy themselves at Adventures Beyond in a secure, supervised setting.
"We want parents to have that opportunity to go to Target by themselves," Stotler-Watkins said.
A spinoff endeavor, Open Gym and Beyond, is available for adults with intellectual, physical and developmental challenges from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Like Adventures Beyond, Open Gym and Beyond includes diverse activities such as free time in the gymnasium, movies and crafts. Unlike Adventures Beyond, there is a $5 daily charge to participate, which covers admission for both the participant and his or her caregiver.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, the YDC will host a free Easter egg hunt for all area youth. Children with special needs will have their own Adventures Beyond egg hunt at 12:30 p.m. Participants who didn't register in advance for either of the egg hunts are still welcome to attend.
"We don't want to turn any kids away," Stotler-Watkins said.
Another special event for people with special needs is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the YDC. Dance Like Nobody's Watching, which is open to all ages, will be similar to a high school prom, so Stotler-Watkins said participants are encouraged to dress up if they choose. The dance is free and will feature a DJ, games, a movie screening in the YDC's theater and a spaghetti dinner courtesy of Anthony's Pizza III near Stephens City. Anyone who wishes to attend is asked to sign up at myydc.org.
Stotler-Watkins said the YDC is in a rebuilding period following a two-year pandemic that significantly curtailed its ability to offer recreational and enrichment activities for local children and teens. As part of that process, the center's board of directors created a program coordinator position and hired her to fill it.
"That allowed us to get Adventures Beyond back up and running so we can provide those opportunities for kids," Stotler-Watkins said.
Additionally, Stotler-Watkins will be assisting with the YDC's Baker's Anchor Mentoring program, this year's Summerfest and some after-school activities the center is planning for the near future.
"There's a lot of great opportunities in the works," she said. "When it comes down to it, the YDC is all about opportunities and we want to create them. We love what we do here."
