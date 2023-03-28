WINCHESTER — A local retirement community is now partially powered by the sun.
After about nine months of construction, The Village at Orchard Ridge on Tuesday celebrated the completion of a seven-acre, 1.85 megawatt (MW) ground-mount solar project that will meet 85% of its energy needs by producing an estimated 2,396 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy per year, which is the equivalent of powering 330 homes annually, according to a media release.
The Village at Orchard Ridge, which is a National Lutheran Community, is located on a 132-acre wooded campus at 400 Clocktower Ridge Drive in Frederick County, just west of Winchester off Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50). More than 400 people live there.
In addition to the solar panels, four dual electric vehicle charging stations will be available in Orchard Ridge parking lot areas.
National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS), parent company of The Village at Orchard Ridge, worked with DSD Renewables on the project.
The project is a first for NLCS and Orchard Ridge. According to the release, it reflects the NLCS's commitment to environmental sustainability as it takes steps toward clean energy usage across its communities.
"In an industry where revenue is constrained by healthcare reimbursements and stakeholders’ fixed incomes, clean, renewable solar energy offers a cost-effective way to mitigate skyrocketing energy costs, reduce the carbon footprint, decrease reliance on the energy grid and create a positive and lasting impact on the local environment," wrote NLCS Communications Director Rebecca Lipscomb in an email.
The solar project will yield the following additional environmental benefits:
• 1,862 tons of carbon dioxide avoided
• 364 cars off the street
• 190,328 gallons of gasoline avoided
• 73,215 trash bags of waste recycled instead of landfill
"We believe that 'Leadership by Doing' is the best way to make a meaningful impact on our community," stated Richard Mazza, chief financial officer and executive vice president of business planning and development for NLCS. "This project is a testament to that mindset. Not only does it reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lower energy costs, but it also gives our residents an opportunity to be proactive in environmental initiatives."
To learn more about NLCS’ commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, visit: https://www.nationallutheran.org/nlcs-story/environmental-stewardship/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.