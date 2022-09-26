WINCHESTER — The 15th iteration of the highly popular Lost Weekend film festival returns this week to the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Kernstown.
Festival co-founder and director Andy Gyurisin said the event has become so huge, it can't be accommodated by a single weekend. Instead, it's being spread out over a 10-day period starting Thursday.
"The community has fully embraced this festival and we now have folks who are regulars and travel from Minnesota, from D.C., from New York, from Florida to come in specifically for it," Gyurisin said last week. "It has blossomed."
The bulk of the Lost Weekend XV film festival, which showcases independent, foreign, arthouse and lesser-known movies, will take place Thursday through Sunday, followed by additional screenings Oct. 3-8.
"We do this to bring awareness to the types of films that are out there in hopes that people will find something and say, 'This is one of my favorite films of all time,'" Gyurisin said. "I love sitting in a theater and hearing people laugh, hearing people cry and seeing people walk away and start talking about those movies."
A total of 49 feature-length and short films are scheduled to be shown during Lost Weekend XV, which Gyurisin said is 23 more than any attendee will be able to watch during the 10-day event.
"We put them side by side [in different theaters at the Alamo] so you have to make some executive decisions on how you want your festival to go," he said. "If you don't want to watch a horror film, there's a drama that's playing. If you don't want to watch comedy, there's a horror film that's playing."
The only times two movies won't be shown simultaneously in separate theaters are on opening night, when festival opener "An Eternity of You and Me" will be shown on two screens; Sunday, when "Butterfly in the Sky" will be shown on a single screen; and on Oct. 3, 4, 6 and 8, when only one film will be shown per night.
Twenty-five of the 49 Lost Weekend XV films were directed by women. Gyurisin said that ties in nicely with the fact that this week's festival is also a fundraiser for Girls on the Run, a nonprofit organization that uplifts and empowers young women.
Additionally, he said, "We have 12 guests coming in, which is the most I've ever done and may be the most stressful thing I've ever done." Among the filmmakers scheduled to participate in Q&A sessions with audience members are Sanne This ("An Eternity of You and Me"), Jill Gevargizian ("The Stylist"), Chris and Nick Libbey ("New York's Worst Landlords") and Dietrich Teschner, Will Gemma and Justin Black ("Headwaters Down").
The last film to be shown at Lost Weekend XV is "Hammerjacks: The Rockumentary" on Oct. 8. The documentary about the popular bar and music venue that operated in Baltimore from 1977 to 2006 (and is currently preparing to re-open) was directed by Steve Nerangis, co-owner of Winchester's Alamo Drafthouse Cinema at 181 Kernstown Commons Road.
Lost Weekend was created by Gyurisin in 2014 as an extension of the Film Club he and his wife, Jennifer Gyurisin, created when the couple owned and operated the Winchester Book Gallery from December 2006 to August 2011. When the Gyurisins sold the bookstore, they moved Film Club showings of off-beat and overlooked movies to their home.
Two years later, Film Club outgrew the Gyurisins' residence so Nerangis invited the group to hold their screenings in his theater.
As the club grew, Andy Gyurisin and Nerangis realized there was a strong local demand for off-the-beaten-path movies so Film Club created Lost Weekend. The festival's name was not inspired by the classic 1945 film of the same name, but rather by something Gyurisin's father used to say.
When Gyurisin was growing up on Braddock Street, he would ride his bike to a nearby video store every Friday afternoon to rent six or more movies to watch over the weekend.
"When I got back to the house, Dad was like, 'What are you doing?' I told him, 'I got a bunch of movies for this weekend.' He would just look at me and say, 'All the other kids are outside playing, Andy. You're gonna lose your weekend by doing this,'" Gyurisin said. "My dad's comment morphed into Lost Weekend."
The first Lost Weekend film festival included eight movies and was held over two-and-a-half days in February 2014. From that point on, it was a twice-a-year event that took place each spring and fall.
For six years, every festival topped the previous one in terms of the number of movies shown and the guest filmmakers who came out for Q&As with attendees.
Then COVID-19 entered the picture.
"Lost Weekend 13, which was scheduled for March 19, 2020, did not happen," Gyurisin said.
Organizers decided to completely scrap the 13th iteration of the festival and jump directly to Lost Weekend XIV in September of last year. Even though it featured 35 films and seven guests, the number of tickets offered was less than usual due to the continuing pandemic.
Now that the threat of COVID-19 has significantly lessened, Lost Weekend is back and bigger than ever. One reason for this week's festival having more movies and lasting longer than ever before is because from here on out, there will only be one Lost Weekend per year, Gyurisin said.
Even though Lost Weekend has grown tremendously and become enormously popular, Gyurisin said he's determined to keep ticket prices in check.
"Our original price was $35; we're now at $45," he said, which equates to less than $1 per screening. "Not bad for the amount of movies you can see."
As of last week, Gyurisin said about 170 passes had been sold and he hoped to add several dozen more to that total. Before COVID-19, he said, festivals were selling 200 to 275 passes each.
Tickets to Lost Weekend XV are available at https://bit.ly/3DM7HV8. The $45 purchase price includes admission to all 49 films to be shown during the festival.
For more information, visit drafthouse.com.
