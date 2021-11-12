WINCHESTER — The Flag Code of the United States dictates that an American flag must never touch the ground.
The military veterans who attended Thursday morning's Veterans Day ceremony at Winchester National Cemetery were well aware of that rule, which is why one of them sprinted out of the crowd and made a heroic catch when a strong gust of wind caused the Stars and Stripes to falter.
The poignant display of patriotism was the perfect complement to the humble Veterans Day gathering organized by the Winchester-based Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross.
The ceremony opened with Eric Anderson, executive director of the Greater Shenandoah Valley Chapter, welcoming about five dozen attendees to the event that had been an annual activity until COVID-19 forced its cancellation last year.
Anderson was followed by a color guard from the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, which presented flags from each branch of the United States military. Along with those for the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard was a flag for the U.S. Space Force, America's newest branch of the military that was founded on Dec. 20, 2019.
When retired Air Force Col. Nancy Braswell asked the veterans in attendance to stand for the flag that represented their respective branch of the military, no one rose for the Space Force.
"Maybe next year we'll have one of them here," Braswell said as the crowd laughed.
The most prominent flag of the day was the American flag, whose history was shared by Dale Corey, past president of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter.
"The stripes represent the original 13 colonies and the stars represent the 15 states of the union," Corey said. "The colors of the flag are symbolic as well. Red symbolizes heartiness and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence, and blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice."
Keynote speaker Ed Helphinstine Jr., an Army veteran and current executive with the American Red Cross of Central Appalachia, said one of his family members who stood in defense of the flag is buried in Winchester's Mount Hebron Cemetery.
"Major Peter Helphinstine [is] my six times great-grandfather and the first Helphinstine to come to the New World," Ed Helphinstine Jr. said of his ancestor who fought the British during the American Revolution. "Many of us have a Major Peter Helphinstine in our lineage, someone who literally sacrificed their own prosperity for the freedom of others."
Helphinstine said he knew from a young age that he wanted to follow his predecessor's example and serve in the United States military.
"All I wanted to do was become a U.S. Army officer, to lead, to serve, to do my part for the country I love," he said. "My childhood heroes were Douglas MacArthur, Dwight D. Eisenhower and my grandfather's commander, George S. Patton."
Helphinstine admitted that military life can be hard and requires great personal sacrifice, but in the end, it's worth it.
"Seldom in life will we have the opportunity for the amazing responsibility like being a guardian of freedom," he said. "I would not trade my experiences for anything in this life.
"On this Veterans Day, standing here on this most hallowed ground, let us never forget the sacrifice of those who have served," Helphinstine said. "Let's honor their selflessness today and every day. Thank you, veterans."
