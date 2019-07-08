On Sunday July 14, at 7 p.m., I am inviting everyone to an ALL-AMERICAN baseball game. For the past 17 years, I have sponsored a Community Appreciation Night for FREE (if you have a ticket) at a Winchester Royals baseball game at Bridgeforth Field in Jim Barnett Park. I have always felt that it is important to bring OUR COMMUNITY together and to let you meet all kinds of people while watching a wonderful game. It should be a fantastic game between the Winchester Royals and the Waynesboro Generals.
The Winchester Royals, now in their 41st season, are a member of the 11-team, summer collegiate wooden bat Valley Baseball League, stretching from Purcellville to Covington. Did you know that approximately 30 Winchester Royals baseball players have gone on to play for Major League teams, and more than 50 have played for assorted Minor League teams?
This year all the proceeds from the gate sales, if you don’t have a free ticket, will be split between the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Youth Camp and the Evans Home for Children. Please get there a bit earlier because we will have country music singer Brent Woodall sing the National Anthem and my special friend and Winchester’s own KISS Museum curator, Benji Knee, will throw out the first pitch representing N.W. Works.
Please take some time out of your busy schedule and stop by and say hello. We will even have some apple pie for you to sample, while it lasts. Free tickets can be picked up at Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Anna Quinn Jewelry LLC, Anthony’s Pizza locations, Winchester Harley Davidson, The Evans Home for Children, Royal Crown Cola, Russell Roofing, Quality Cleaners, Piccadilly Printing, Les Veach State Farm Insurance, and CD’s Coffee. I hope to see you at Bridgeforth on the 14th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.