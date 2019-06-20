I finally laughed at one of the tone-deaf cartoons that The Star continually prints — not from amusement but from the irony of it.
To suggest that Jim Acosta, one of the few reporters brave enough to ask uncomfortable, pointed questions of the current administration, is battered and bruised by Sarah Sanders' continual evasions and "alternative facts" is laughable!
His reputation was only enhanced by his actions, while hers ... well, they speak for themselves. The only thing believable about this cartoon is that I do agree she is the type to run someone over and happily keep on driving.
