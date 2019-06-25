After reading several editorials claiming Delegate Dave LaRock is disqualified to represent the 33rd District because of his belief in traditional family values, I feel compelled to defend LaRock. Since when should a person of strong moral convictions not be elected to represent their constituents? No representative is going to receive 100% support from all constituents. That LaRock does not share the same views as those discrediting him does not mean he cannot represent the 33rd District well.
LaRock has worked hard to introduce bills that would improve educational opportunities for his constituents and for all students in Virginia. He is for choice and competition in health care. He is for transportation bills that would reduce congestion in our area, something we all can support. He is against legalizing marijuana. He believes in protecting the lives of the unborn.
I would be proud to have Dave LaRock as my delegate.
