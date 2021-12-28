Be part of something big. Make your New Year’s resolution one that will keep on giving to our kids and our kids’ kids for decades.
The 2 for 2 Foundation is seeking your support as they begin planning to break two Guinness world records in our area in one day as a fundraising kickoff.
Through this once-in-a-generation event, they hope to make it not only historical but a big boost to having the community come together using volunteerism to partner with the county and develop and sustain an aquatic and ice skating family center.
The center will provide swim education, a competitive and modernized pool for our swim teams, real ice for skating for our hockey teams and support recreational activities for a healthy community.
The facility will bring sports tourism and have an economic impact on our area.
There will be a place for our youth to go and meet their friends and socialize in a healthy and safe manner. The center will be a beacon to those who want to excel to a college competitive level or the Olympics.
Our New Year’s resolution is to support the 2 for 2 Foundation (two world records for two family centers).
Think about making it yours.
2 for 2 and ’22!
C.J. and Carol Rose
Frederick County
