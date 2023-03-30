Local Republicans have voiced concerns about what they allege are inconsistencies in the selection of poll workers ahead of a Frederick County special election, resulting in letter that was sent to Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) outlining the grievances.
Their concerns, also highlighted at recent meetings, have apparently led to the Frederick County Electoral Board making changes to its poll worker roster as the April 11 special election for the Gainesboro District seat on the Board of Supervisors approaches.
The letter, penned by Woodstock-based attorney Brad Pollack, who is a Shenandoah County supervisor and a candidate vying for the Republican nomination in the new Senate District 1, sent the letter via email on Thursday. It alleges that there have been code violations by the Frederick County Electoral Board regarding the selection of poll workers from lists of nominations put forward by the local Republican and Democratic parties and that workers were not balanced at precincts by partisan affiliation.
Frederick County Officer of Elections Rich Venskoske said the Electoral Board has acknowledged the concerns and altered the poll worker roster.
Each year by February, the local Democratic and Republican parties assemble lists of prospective poll workers for precincts in the county. The Electoral Board then staffs the precincts with members from these lists in accordance with State Code. Unaffiliated poll workers also can be appointed.
Part of the code the county's Electoral Board is accused of running afoul — Virginia Code Section 24.2-115— states, "The representation of the two parties shall be equal at each precinct having an even number of officers and shall vary by no more than one at each precinct having an odd number of officers. If practicable, officers shall be appointed from lists of nominations filed by the political parties entitled to appointments."
In response to allegations made at last week's Frederick County Board of Supervisors meeting regarding poll worker selection, the Electoral Board held a special meeting Tuesday. Pollack and Frederick County Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek) spoke at the meeting, Pollack said.
About five poll workers were removed and five others were introduced by the Electoral Board after Tuesday's meeting in a rearrangement, Venskoske said. It is not known what political party those poll workers belong to.
After an Electoral Board meeting Thursday evening, the panel evened out the spread of poll workers across the Gainesboro precincts, according to Venskoske.
On Thursday afternoon, prior to changes made at the evening meeting, Venskoske sent an email showing the poll worker lineup for each of the Gainesboro precincts:
- Gainesborough Precinct 4 – Republicans, 1 – Democrat
- Albin Precinct 2 – Reps, 2 – Dems, 1 – Unaffiliated
- Redland Precinct 2 – Reps, 2 – Dems, 1 – Unaffiliated
- Nain Precinct 2 – Reps, 2 – Dems, 1 – Unaffiliated
- White Hall Precinct 3 – Reps, 2 – Dems
- Total: 13 Republicans, 9 Democrats, and 3 Unaffiliated
A comprehensive list of poll worker assignments was not immediately sent to The Star following Thursday evening's meeting. It's unclear what the poll worker roster looked like prior to changes made earlier this week.
In an interview, Pollack said he wants even party distribution across Gainesboro's five precincts and would not have been satisfied if more Republicans than Democrats are represented, adding he drafted a more robust letter but scaled it back before it was sent off Thursday because the Electoral Board had remedied some of the alleged violations.
"Frederick County Republicans are most concerned about absentee ballots and there was an imbalance at that precinct (Gainesborough). They want compliance with the code, which means an equal number of Democrats and Republicans," Pollack said, when reached by phone.
Pollack wrote in the letter to Miyares that, "Frederick County Republicans, particularly those in the Gainesboro District where a special election is to be held on April 11, could use your prompt assistance with Code violations by the Frederick County Electoral Board."
Rodney Wine, the Election Integrity Chairman of the Frederick County Republican Committee, is quoted in the letter.
This "request to ask the AG to get involved on behalf of the Frederick County Republican Committee (FCRC) would be greatly appreciated. This is an excellent time for the AG to back up his campaign promises for Election Integrity," said Wine.
Graber is also quoted in the letter, saying, "There appears that there were lists of candidates who desired to serve as poll workers by the Republican party however, in the initial list of poll workers which was released from your office [of elections] that I have been privileged to see, the names from the list of approved Republican names were largely ignored."
Each poll worker takes an oath of office to be impartial when working.
Miyares began his tenure as Virginia's Attorney General after being elected in 2021.
Pollack has not been retained by the Frederick County Republican Party as an attorney.
