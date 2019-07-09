Hats off to Hobby Lobby for their full-page ad in the July 3 Star. Occasionally we need to be reminded of what we celebrate on July 4. The men who funded this nation had an ideal in mind, based on Christian values. They weren’t perfect, but believed some goals can only be achieved over time, with hard work.
Today we are in danger of majority rule being usurped by vocal minorities, by people who see an American flag on a sneaker as a violation of those early ideals, and who no longer understand that Christian values are, and always will be, what makes America great.
When terms like “illegal” are ignored when paired with terms like “Immigrant,” then the rule of law is threatened. When standing by political ideals prohibits compromise, then government ceases to function. When politicians seek to replace hard work with handouts as the basis for the American dream, then we have elected the wrong people. On balance, I am not a fan of Mr. Trump, but he is neither savior nor villain; he is participating in our governmental process, unlike millions who don’t even be bother to vote.
Most who read the Winchester Star will probably skim past the Hobby Lobby ad and that’s unfortunate. Because many of the fine Americans quoted in the ad are the very people who made America great in the first place.
Christian values? The genocide of the Native American? The holding of humans in bondage? Treating women and children as chattel? Those Christian values? In fact, the Founders were a diverse lot. Their ideal was not a Biblical one, but based on the Enlightenment. Many were Deist or of no religion at all. Jefferson had copies of the holy books of the major religions and famously cut out the miracles of Jesus from his Bible, as he did not believe in his divinity. Religion is mentioned twice in the Constitution, to prohibit an state sanctioned religion and to prohibit any religious test for public employment or office.
I wonder if this quote was on the advertisement: "There remains now no doubt of the practicability of the Plan, or that, upon the ulterior operations being performed, this will become the great avenue into the Western Country—a country which is now sett[lin]g in an extraordinarily rapid manner, under uncommonly favorable circumstances, & which promises to afford a capacious asylum for the poor & persecuted of the Earth." George Washington in a letter to Thomas Jefferson, 31 Aug 1788
"Christian values". lol. It's hard to believe someone had the audacity to preach on Christian values in his anti-immigrant post. The fact that this nation being founded on Christian values is factually wrong, notwithstanding.
He's not anti-immigrant. None of us are. We are ANTI ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT. Emphasis on ILLEGAL. They should NEVER be allowed to enter, and should be dropped off at our border as soon as they are captured. There is a LEGAL process to follow. I'm sick and tired of you bleeding heart nutcases forcing my tax dollars to pay for criminals entering our country illegally.
Excellent - so if it is ONLY the legality, then we can simply change our policy, it can be done in a day, where you show up at the border, provide an ID, and you get to enter the country. If it is ONLY the legality of it, we can offer permanent amnesty to those here illegally with the imposition of a modest fine on par with equivalent misdemeanors. If it is ONLY about the legality, this should be seen by you as a perfect solution to this "problem".
Nope. We have a good policy that isn't being enforced. The majority of U.S. Citizens agree that those here illegally should be deported. You are just a politician and will say anything to be elected.
Nope. We have a good policy that isn't being enforced. The majority of U.S. Citizens agree that those here illegally should be deported. You are just a politician and will say anything to be elected." --- First, that isn't the question being asked. The question posed to you, sir, is if all who wanted to come here legally could do so efficiently, and all those here who have broken the laws you adore were to pay for their crime at a rate equivalent to the stature of the law broken, would this appease your sense of law and order? Because, after all, this is about the law and the legality of it, not want anyone "wants"....what the majority of American's "want" is neither accurately defined or relevant to the crimes you called out. So I ask again, would it satisfy your sense of law and order if the immigration laws were changed this week that would allow people to enter this country on the same day they applied for entry....effectively eliminating illegal immigration....AND, those here illegally were to be granted amnesty with the penalty of the current federal law (up to $250 fine and/or 6mo jail). This, by your own definition, should satisfy all crimes. Unless, there is some other reason this would displease you?
If a thorough background check on them shows they are who they say they are and they have no criminal past, then let em on in. I doubt that could be done in one day. Do NOT let them in until then. No hanging out in the US waiting for a hearing. No healthcare, no welfare, no U.S. Government aid whatsoever derived from the hard earned tax dollars from Legal citizens of the US can be given to them, nor should they be eligible for. I don't give a whit about where they come from, I care about their intent on what they want to do when they get in. Right now, the illegal aliens are a DRAIN on society, and the businesses that employ them should be shut down and the business owners arrested. They should NOT be allowed to enter our country until they have been processed and vetted. Period.
