The Dental Clinic of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (Free Dental Clinic) would like to give a loud shout out to the heroic dentists in our community who give generously and freely of their time to meet the extraction and restoration needs of our local underserved. The dedication of these men and women deliver people out of pain, thereby reducing the number of emergency department visits by those who would otherwise be left with no other option.
If you are a colleague, friend or neighbor of any of these exceptional individuals, please take a moment to thank them for their gifts of time and attention to those who need it the most: Dr. Al Attar Ahmed, Dr. Allen Dandridge, Dr. Gaurav Agrawal, Dr. Bobby Amos, Dr. John Bloom,Dr. Nancy Bollinger, Dr. Gerald Brown, Dr. Terry Butterfield, Dr. Vincent Coviello, Dr. Jeff Davis, Dr. Hassan Farooq,
Dr. Tom Gromling (Director), Dr. Emiy Hahn, Dr. Ben Hanson, Dr. Aref Hesham, Dr. Jason Hutchins, Dr. Robert King, Dr. Cindy Knotts. Dr. Alexis Mierzwa, Dr. Taylor McFarland, Dr. Iris Panos, Dr. Eric Starley, Dr. Christabel Sweeney, Dr. Richard Taliaferro, Dr. Katherine Thomas, Dr. Ben Tolley, Dr. Frank Varanelli, Dr. Austin Westover/
On behalf of our patients, we remain ever so grateful.
