I was aghast to read a June 5 letter in your paper from Dave LaRock, supposedly the delegate who represents me.
I'm gay, and I would sacrifice my life for my community. We never did anything to him, so why does he defame us? As is often the case, the delegate is wasting everyone's time by ranting about issues he neither understands nor cares to attempt to understand.
If he actually supported limited government, like true conservatives would, he would support LGBT rights, because they believe the government should not have a say in what happens in the privacy of American homes.
"Quoting the Federalist blog article, 'Virginia Public School Indoctrinates 5- Year- Olds About Transgenderism Without Telling Parents'" is a direct quote from his slanderous article. He is quoting the blog section of The Federalist, a glorified internet forum where anyone can post a conservative opinion, not a credible, respected source like Bloomberg.
Letters like LaRock's make it clear. This November's House of Delegates race is no ordinary election. We have the choice to continue to allow a man to represent us who is so committed to his pathetic and ill-informed bigotry that he is incapable of grasping that LGBT youth exist, should exist, and deserve to have their value acknowledged ... or, we can elect Mavis Taintor, who has a track record for respecting and honoring the rights and value of all Virginians. I don't know about the rest of you, but for me, this is an easy call.
(4) comments
It is not about gay rights, there is no such thing. There is only human rights that are equal for all. This writer is all about gay PRIVILEGE which is not assured for anyone. What we are hearing is that some humans are "more equal than others." (from the book Animal Farm).
Ahh yes, the "privilege" of being beaten up on a bus when you refuse to kiss your partner to satisfy straight peoples' perverted thoughts, the "privilege" of being bullied in school because you are perceived as "different", therefore, "terrible", the "privilege" of being denied a wedding cake because you are "sinning" therefore not worthy of being treated in a decent manner. The "privilege" of having to read what you and others spew on here about what consenting adults do in private (which is really very weird). Yes, human rights, and you are the one who seems to feel you are more equal than those you view as mentally disturbed. You really are disgusting. You "guys" really "protest too much", like those conservative lawmakers who are forced out of the closet due to....ahem.....indescretions they condemn
Sparky is afraid gay men will treat him like he treats/thinks of women. Sparky is afraid of a lot of things.
When Bob Marshall went down in well deserved electoral flames, the crazy homophobic theocrat spot opened up and LaRock took it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.