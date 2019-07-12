I read with disappointment the front-page article of the July 10 Winchester Star stating that my two local representatives voted to end the special session with no action. Gov. Northam had called the special session in response to the Virginia Beach shooting on May 31 that left 12 people dead. The intent of the special session was to discuss legislation designed to address a variety of issues related to gun violence prevention.
I went to Richmond to witness this historic special session. My round trip travel time was 5 hours. Our local legislators voted to abruptly end the session after 90 minutes! Needless to say, nothing was discussed. In case you are upset by this “representation” by our local Virginia Senator (Jill Vogel) and House of Delegates rep (Chris Collins), feel free to do what I did. Call them and voice your concerns. Their action (or more correctly, inaction) shows disregard to the 1,000 Virginians who lose their life each year to gun violence.
Sen. Vogel:
Winchester district office, 540-662-4551
Richmond office, 804-698-7527
Del. Collins:
Winchester district office 540-539-1724
Richmond office 804-698-1029
I totally agree we are refusing to consider the facts with gun deaths. But the facts we are ignoring is not if they used a silencer, or if they had too many guns. The most disturbing fact is that most shooters of innocent people are from liberal democrats. It is these people who should be banned from owning guns because they are motivated by hatred of their fellow men. You take any mass shooter and look at their background and you will find a leftist history 95% of the time. Add to that the media's constant hate speech against anything conservative, moral, or historical and you begin to see what motivates the anger of these shooters. Historically, the governments of the world want to disarm their citizens. The Jews of German were so disarmed before being shipped off to labor camps. Is the author of this letter advocating for this kind of future? Should leftists be disarmed because they are the vast majority of shooters? These are the questions we should be debating.
Sparky, do you intend to keep repeating that most shooters are liberal democrats without any basis at all, or are you going to provide a source? And while I have to agree that the media is not our friend, look in the dictionary under hate speech and see the pictures of Hannity and Ingrahm right next to the definition. Your idea of "moral" is quite sad and hypocritical.
Where is your evidence, Doofus?
C Birton, read comments from last post. Posting again will not change anyone opinion
