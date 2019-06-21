I read with interest your June 11 editorial, "Getting 'clean': Lower-income may need more, not less help." The addiction crisis has taken a devastating toll on individuals, families and communities across our Commonwealth. It is essential that Virginians struggling with addiction have access to quality treatment services regardless of their income.
The Virginia Medicaid agency is proud of our work over the past two years to implement the Addiction and Recovery Treatment Services (ARTS) program. ARTS offers reimbursements competitive with commercial insurance to health care providers who offer our members evidence-based services to treat substance use disorders (SUD).
Those reimbursements, along with intensive statewide trainings, helped to increase the number of outpatient addiction providers treating Medicaid members from just over 1,000 to nearly 3,000 in the first year of the initiative. By improving access to high-quality addiction treatment services, ARTS doubled the number of Medicaid members receiving addiction treatment to 27,300 over the program's first 15 months.
Through the new eligibility rules under Medicaid expansion, many more Virginians will now have access to this lifesaving program. I encourage those who need treatment to visit coverva.org and find out whether they are eligible for Medicaid and its ARTS program. You can find addiction treatment providers who accept Medicaid through this interactive map: http://www.dmas.virginia.gov/#/arts.
Medicaid's ARTS program offers an evidence-based path to recovery. Thanks again for helping to raise awareness of this important issue in your community.
