The Fifteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits the federal government and each state from denying a citizen the right to vote based on that citizen's "race, color or previous condition of servitude."
According to the letter dated June 14 by Margaret Hobble "by signing a pledge you agree to support only Republican candidates in the next general election".
The disturbing part of this letter was the threat of " negative effect on your ability to vote in future local elections"
Nowhere in the 15th Amendment was there a requirement to sign a pledge for a certain political party. You should have the freedom to Vote for whom you wish without being required to vote a certain way.
