While shopping in your local store you notice a man sitting on a nearby bench writing in a notebook with a bright pink pen. He's in his thirties. He's also wearing Jean's and a T shirt. He looks up at you and smiles before going back to his writing and you smile back, naturally. Periodically, he waves at a toddler, chats with a customer, and laughs with an employee. But, clearly he's people person watching and writing in his notebook.
A manager approaches him and sits down. They chat back and forth. The guy hands the notebook over to the manager who flips through several pages in the notebook before handing it back. The manager glances at the gentleman's phone. After talking for a but longer the manager shakes the guy's hand and walks away. What if I told you that the man who was looking at you, the guy who was people-watching was a black man writing things in his notebook?
This is what I experienced over the weekend at a store in our local area. I was conducting a field observation for a Sociology course I'm taking online. Forty minutes into my study I was approached by a manager who stated that I had been there for a while and was taking notes in my notebook. The manager requested to see what I was writing and stated that there had been instances where people came in taking notes to view how much money was being exchanged. When I told him I was conducting a study to observe human behavior while shopping, he wanted to know the name of my school and see my homework assignment. He asked for my school over three times and allowed me to remain there under the condition that I could be asked to leave at any point.
Upon inquiring if I could return to complete my study I was denied. I was told that what I had done made customers feel uncomfortable and unsafe. I told the manager that I understood.
What do you think my experience would have been if I were a white man or a white woman? Are we truly acknowledging modern day prejudice in Winchester today?
