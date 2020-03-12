Stegmaier embraces spirit of the community
I urge all Shawnee District Republicans to support Dave Stegmaier as GOP candidate for county supervisor at the Republican Firehouse Primary, March 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Millwood Station banquet hall.
Dave has the background and gravitas to lead Frederick as we face the challenges of continued growth and will ensure all county business is conducted with integrity, transparency, and accountability.
Dave’s background prepares him well for serving in this role:
• Congressional staff positions in community outreach
• Former Frederick County GOP Chair
• A longtime operator of a non-profit devoted to the needs of the mentally ill.
Dave has dedicated his life to helping others and will be an asset to the Board of Supervisors. He is fiscally conservative and will ensure government operates FOR the people and not as a RULER of the people. He embraces the spirit and values of our community.
Cheryl Swartz Frederick County
