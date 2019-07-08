Doofus: “Hey did you notice, that white supremicist was a skin-head?”
Layzz: “Yea, what with that?”
Doofus: “I think they have adopted shaved heads as a symbol of their hate.”
Layzz: “Could be a dog whistle.”
Doofus: “Let’s consider that all bald people might possibly a white supremist.”
Layzz: “I see where you are going. Do you think Gillette and Schick are in on it?”
Doofus: “Well, they make money from skin-heads, so yes.”
Layzz: “Sounds like we need a boycott. Do you know any reporters?”
Sparky needs a hobby. Comedy is not his thing.
