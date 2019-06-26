Why am I charged 11.25% tax when I buy a loaf of take-out bread at Panera? It seems as though I am paying both a sales tax and a meal tax. Martin’s does not charge a meal tax on take-out bread. The same goes for Firefly Cafe & Bakery. It seems to me they need to program their cash registers to note the difference between eat-in and take-out.
Charles DeSimio
Winchester
