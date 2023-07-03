Republicans are fond of wearing flags, waving flags, and attaching them to their vehicles. But, I wonder what the flag and the pledge to it means to them. It doesn’t seem to mean the same thing it does to me. The pledge says the flag stands for a republic with liberty and justice for all. I love those ideals and think it’s the core of what makes America great, no pun intended. A republic, as Lincoln said at Gettysburg, is a government “of the people, by the people.” Republicans advocate voting restrictions and state legislatures choosing the president rather than the states’ citizens. They embrace lethal attacks on the government when the people go in a direction they don’t like. None of that is consistent with the republican government Lincoln praised as worth fighting and dying for. To me, liberty means the right to be exposed to all sorts of ideas and determine for myself what is right, wrong, or somewhere in the middle…not having the government, rather than content experts, dictate curricula and deciding what books libraries will or won’t have available. To me it means making private moral and medical decisions for myself. And justice for all, to me, is standing against rogue government agents murdering unarmed citizens, not defending those few clearly unfit to carry a badge or a gun. Just things I think about sometimes.
James Gillispie
Stephens City
