Upon reading Mr. Cline’s article in The Star’s Jan 13 issue, I feel compelled to write this article. Will Misses Briskman and Randall please enlighten me as to what part of the U.S. constitution did Mr. LaRock violate, or are victors only allowed free speech?
Also, I have an unanswered question; will the two ladies please read Article II, Section 1, second paragraph of the U.S. Constitution and tell me if any state violated the constitution in this past election.
LaRock is back peddling faster than a Japanese rickshaw driver during the tsunami. Bottom line, he is culpable in supporting that riot. He knew the crowd he hung with. Just look at the Clarke County rioter he was buds with.
They are all backpeddling. What a bunch of shameful cowards.
I'm not sure what article is being referenced here, but...
No, LaRock has not violated the Constitution. He has the freedom to speak as he wishes. However, as a n elected representative, he should know his words carry weight. By projecting falsehoods and "alternative" facts, he is lending them credence, violating his constitutional duties as a representative. If he felt the need to oppose the election, he should have filed suit, not question the integrity of a duly performed election.
If Delegate LaRock only participated in a peaceful, authorized demonstration and didn't try to enter the Capitol, then he committed no crime and his acts are permitted under the 1st amendment. Being delusional is also permitted.
In one of his statements, he claimed that he didn't know if he was on Capitol grounds or not. Kinda hard not to notice the massive granite building looming over head, but ok... Remember, this is the same delegate who thinks that homosexuality is like smoking, one can quit at any time...
