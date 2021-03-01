3 observations from a gun owner
I read with keen interest the article in the Saturday Star about gun sales, training, and safety. As a firearms collector, authorized concealed carry permit holder, and certified instructor in various shooting disciplines I would like to offer three observations.
First, it is an important perspective to note that in the State of Virginia alone, in 2020 alone, the number of persons applying for concealed carry permits equaled the full active duty strength of the United States Marine Corps. Something very fundamental is going on here.
Second, it seems that the surest stimulus to increasing firearm sales and possession is when liberal politicians call for so-called “common sense” gun control laws, which upon full disclosure turn out to involve extremist bans, prohibition, and even outright confiscation. As an exquisite example of the “law of unintended consequences” it is the citizens arming themselves, not the politicians, who are evidencing “common sense” behavior.
Finally, and in a similar vein, the surest stimulus to rapid expansion of the ranks of concealed carry holders is for an aghast citizenry to witness out-of-control hoodlums and thugs of various stripes burning and looting the very communities they live in or mobbing the Capitol of our nation, while the same liberal politicians chant the absurd mantra of “de-fund the police.” These politicians surround themselves with armed guards and can summon the National Guard when law and order collapse, while citizens – “the people”- lack that choice; and thus must resort to self-protection through their Constitutional right to “keep and bear arms”.
Your consideration of these insights is appreciated.
Louis Knapp Frederick County
(2) comments
Yes folks, don’t believe what your lying eyes are seeing, believe my words instead, because i am real truthy. Most people are well aware of the common tropes that liberals “will steal your guns” and force you into hemp manufacturing or other ridiculous fantasies. They will also eat your children, don’t you know! The fact remains that Brazil has the most guns and the most gun death and crime, followed by #2 the US. Japan has the least gun ownership, and consequently the least gun death and gun violence. I think it’s moronic to own rapid fire, rapid succession military assault-style weapons, and question why these are sold and their purpose, but have-at whatever is legal and floats your boat. Just don’t pee on our leg and tell us it’s raining, as Judith Shiendlan is fond of saying. More guns does not make us more safe, and not all guns are designed for hunting or personal protection.
Excellent points! When a Leftist calls anything "common sense", well, it'll be anything but...
