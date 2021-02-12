I would like to enter a response to Edward Touchstone (Feb. 10, "Outraged over death penalty ban"), who did indeed encourage me to write to write a letter to The Star. Three points to consider. 1) It costs more to execute a human prisoner than it does to keep a human prisoner alive while meeting their basic human needs. I won't cite anything here; it's common knowledge and you can confirm it with a simple Google search. 2) If your local attorney story is true, and if prisons spend the figure you cited of $38,000 a year on these human beings, perhaps our minimum wage needs to go up to (*pause as I get out a calculator and work 38,000 dollars / 52 weeks / 40 hours per week) $18.27 cents so that people are able to work for a living wage that at least equals prison care. 3) Perhaps if we consider the first two points we will then value all of our human citizens and not refer to them as "human trash" as you do. As a final note, quick research (which you may correct me on if you have more time for this inanity than I do) indicates that Saudi Arabia last executed someone in 2019. Indonesia? 2016. India? 2015.
Patrick Killarney
Winchester
(7) comments
Mr. Spock, Ms. Catherine, why do we bother. Those that shriek “Pro Life” the loudest are, in fact, not. They only see “life” through their very limited and stained parochial view. Since it’s only limited to an unborn baby, they’re not truly pro life at all, only pro birth.
You know why those countries haven't executed anyone lately? The death penalty is a deterrent for crimes they deem worthy of the death penalty.
Yeh, like Kashoggi....??
You appear to get all of your reference material from leftist news outlets.
That was murder. He wasn't brought into court and tried. He was tricked and murdered by the government. Big difference, and you know it.
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.