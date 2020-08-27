Perspective
Winchester Public Schools has a dedicated and hardworking teaching staff. As a former WPS elementary teacher, my teaching experience will offer a valuable perspective. I know firsthand the challenges of teaching. These challenges are now magnified by COVID-19. It is more important than ever that the administration and school board support teachers at this difficult time by seeking their feedback regarding instructional needs. In addition, many teachers have children of their own at home. It is time for WPS to help teachers find adequate daycare in our community during the hours they are required to teach.
Tackle drop-out rate
Early on in our students' careers, it is important to communicate to them that they are valued members of WPS. This requires programs that:
1) promote strong relationships among staff, students, and families
2) address racial, economic, and gender biases
3) offer new types of extracurricular activities for students that feel sidelined
4) create fair disciplinary standards that help students regain a strong footing vs discourage them from attending school.
WPS advocate
Early on my family moved to Winchester because we wanted our children to receive a great education. WPS "fit the bill." As a school board member, I will advocate for programs to meet the needs of all our students and represent the families in our community.
