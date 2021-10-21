I took advantage of the early voting option to cast my vote for Richard Bell, who is running for the First Ward seat of the Winchester City Council. I voted for Richard Bell, and I want to tell you why you should seriously consider doing likewise.
I don't think anything better characterizes the life and career choices that Richard Bell has made than the term "public servant." He has dedicated his time, his skills, his knowledge, and his energy to participating on the boards of various charitable organizations; has volunteered his time and his expertise to city boards and commissions; and has participated in various governmental and community-enriching activities. He has persisted in these endeavors even when it was not easy, popular, or safe. As important as his dedication to public service is his desire to accomplish change and betterment for our community by developing coalitions, building a shared vision of what could be, and seeking common ground rather than focusing on what divides us. He listens to other perspectives and embraces good ideas and positive solutions, whatever their source.
If a "public servant" is a person who not only puts the interests of the larger group above their own, but someone who also maintains that focus despite short-term roadblocks, personal attacks and invectives, and slow or uneven progress, Richard Bell truly deserves that title.
Philip Pate
Winchester
