On the behalf of the Board of Directors and the Board of Trustees of CCAP, I would like to express our appreciation of the WINC staff for the amazing success of their Chain of Checks project.
Barry Lee, Katie G. and the WINC staff worked hard this year to make Chain of Checks a success during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting with a record amount collected.
The CCAP grant requested funds to purchase a new box truck with a lift to help deliver food, clothing, and other essentials to people in Winchester and Frederick County who have no means to get to CCAP.
The Chain of Checks grant we received was not only enough to purchase the truck, but also provide funds to enable us to help local people on rent, utilities and medical expenses due to the impact of COVID–19.
What a gift WINC is for our community!
