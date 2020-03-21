Consider making a donation
During this time that our schools, churches and businesses are shuttered, our nonprofits are still open and trying to meet the needs in our community.
Our food pantries and Bright Futures are providing food to children and families who would not have enough to eat without assistance.
Our churches and organizations like CCAP, Salvation Army, and Winchester Rescue Mission are providing all kinds of aid to those in crisis.
Our nonprofits will not be able to continue helping if we do not support them financially.
All citizens may be receiving a check from the government to help people who, because of this crisis, are not able to pay their bills. Some of us do not really need any financial assistance at this time, but will still receive a check from the government.
If you are financially sound at this time, instead of keeping the money that our nation is sending to meet our personal needs, please consider giving all or part of it to a nonprofit in Winchester/Frederick County.
If we want our nonprofits to continue to help struggling people in our community, we must give them the money to do their job.
GIVE BACK WINCHESTER — give to CCAP, or your church, or Bright Futures, or your fire department, or your neighbor down the street, but give money to keep our community whole.
Peggy Clarke
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.