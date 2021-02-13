Disappointed by board’s LaRock resolution
I am disappointed by the recent decision of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors to pass a resolution in support of Delegate Dave LaRock. The BOS core values state their commitment to government “based on honesty, trust, integrity, and respect that understands the importance of clear communication and a willingness to listen.” Delegate LaRock’s pattern of behavior in office fails to meet this standard. His promotion of fringe conspiracies and disproved allegations of widespread voter fraud, his chummy support of an alleged ringleader of the January 6th terrorist attack on the Capitol, and his attempt to disenfranchise the majority of Virginia voters are only the latest instances of troubling actions unworthy of an elected official.
Mr. LaRock has a Constitutional right to free speech. The House of Delegates and voters likewise have the right to judge whether that speech and accompanying actions deserve support. Mr. LaRock and those who condone his ongoing campaigns of deluded misinformation are frankly incompatible with governance based on the concepts of “honesty, trust, integrity” and “clear communication.”
I am proud of the election officers and volunteers who worked hard to conduct a fair and transparent election in the midst of both a pandemic and an onslaught of anti-democratic propaganda. I’m dismayed that not all elected officials share my pride and faith in our electoral system. Those officials will not be receiving my vote, and I will work to encourage others to seek out candidates who more accurately represent the values of a diversifying electorate.
Benjamin Whitlock
Frederick County
