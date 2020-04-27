I understand Frederick County Public Schools intends to hold a "virtual graduation." This is unacceptable. Shenandoah University has rescheduled theirs for October, pending the virus being contained by then. At least they are trying to give those hard-working students their due. FCPS should do the same. Having been employed there, I know how much money they waste. I believe this is just a cost-cutting measure, even though they should be saving money with schools being closed for the remainder of the year. One of my grandchildren struggled with a learning disability and nearly failed kindergarten. That same child was inspired by a fourth-grade teacher at Orchard View Elementary and is now a senior with straight As. These children deserve better than a "virtual graduation." If they can't walk until this time next year, so be it, but give them that opportunity. Disappointment is a huge understatement. I hope parents, grandparents and taxpayers will speak up.
Nancy Kremer
Clear Brook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.