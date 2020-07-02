Don’t erase America’s history
Before you make any decision with regard to the Confederate soldier statue [at the Clarke County courthouse], I ask that you please consider the history involved. Like it or not, the Civil War is part of America’s history as is the War of 1812, Custer’s Last Stand, the Revolutionary War, Battle of the Little Bighorn and so many other events. All history. America’s history!
All this happened so many years ago, different people, different times and different circumstances. All these people are dead and gone and time has moved forward; but we learn history from these statues — Lewis and Clarke, Sacajawea, Paul Revere, and the many battlefields in North, South and West. They are all teaching tools — a large book. Are they all to be destroyed?
Why should we remove the statue? To make the protesters happy? To make a few individuals or even a thousand happy? To make those who have lived in Clarke County for years and yet never seemed to be bothered by it until now happy? You will never make everyone happy, so don’t try.
We are all Americans, and I would like America’s history lesson to stay.
Linda Jenkins Armbrust Clarke County
