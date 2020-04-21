Can someone please explain why citizens aren't allowed to access the landfill by crossing the scales? The number of people inside can be controlled. Yes, it may take a little thought and maybe a traffic controller/director to keep the paying customers, i.e., dumpster businesses, from getting too far behind. Citizens can be allowed access between business trucks. This is totally ridiculous. We are told to stay home. We put our time to good use by engaging the family in a home-wide purge, but we have to take the stuff to the convenience site up the hill. Then we get there and an employee there says "no" you can't bring that here. We, the tax-paying citizens of Frederick County, Virginia, should be allowed to take our debris to the landfill. I'll wear a mask and gloves. Gladly. [I] do it anyway. Is this an attempt to extort money from citizens by asking that they pay like contractors do? I will gladly follow the existing rule of 1,000 lb. and under no charge. I will be happy to wait till dumpster trucks go thru. Come on, y'all.
Gina McIntire
White Post
