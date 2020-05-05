Dufrene a principal who cares
My wife Sabra was born and raised here and graduated from John Handley High School. All three of our children graduated there also. Our youngest got to be at JHHS with Mike Dufrene as principal. During all the visits to the school for activities and events, Sabra and I would talk with the teachers, assistant principals and Principal Dufrene. Not once did we hear any students, teachers, or staff saying anything negative about Principal Dufrene. It was nothing but positive.
In addition, during my years as Winchester City Council’s liaison to Winchester Public Schools, I got to work with Principal Dufrene. In all our interactions, he was professional and always wanted to do the best for the students and John Handley High School. I see in Mike Dufrene a principal who cares about the students and their futures.
Les Veach, City Council member Winchester
