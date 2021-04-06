Evaluating online comments policy
With the amount of not-so-subtle hate speech and harassment, not to mention homophobic and transphobic comments, it’s no wonder the paper is deleting comments and accounts. Too many of you are too bold using the shield of anonymity to project hateful and (in some cases) threatening messages, completely absolved from consequence.
I think the editors need to take a long hard look at how the comments are moderated (they aren’t) and consider more transparency on their part as well as on the parts of the posters. If people want to post, they should use their real names. Anything less is simply facilitating hateful and ignorant comments.
Bryan Nuri
Stephens City
(5) comments
All Letters to the Editor or the Opinion Forum are almost always opinions and personal feelings. To be honest, I haven’t read anything that is totally off the track. In the discussion emails, there is often accusations without proof or even an example. One of these is “all Democrats are radical, leftist, Marxists” and have yet to see even one example of this outrageous accusation. Another example is when I suggest to pro life, pro birth, stop murdering babies conservatives that they in turn stop voting Republican which does Not have a platform that is pro life or supports social programs to help the poor and underserved and they wish to destroy the Affordable Care Act which could help poor women avoid pregnancies and abortion, not one has picked up that gauntlet and run with it, explained it, or defended it.
Bryan The Nuri, you should set the example because, in my view, you are one of the biggest violators in the Star discussion forum. So, don't do the usual and come back at me like a crazed hornet, but stop offending with your posts if you truly believe what you wrote. In other words, lead by example.
I support Mr. Nuri's commentary that many of the Winchester Star opinion articles and, especially, the follow-on commentaries, reflect hostility toward someone or something. The follow-on commentaries are more reflective of a "WWE Smackdown" and "worthless" as it characterizes the "opposition" as worthless and frequently does not expand on the issue(s). The purpose of the different tiers within commentary (author, respondents) is to communicate and rationalize the issue(s) from different perspectives - for the benefit of the readers to better understand and possibly learn facts about a specific issue. Unfortunately, an opinion does not infer facts. However, the commentator/respondent has little credibility if there are no foundation of fact. I suggest the Winchester Star encourage civil discourse - "the language of dispassionate objectivity" within their opinion column. The Winchester Star should insist on opinions and not expressions of attitudes - orientations toward people, groups, or institutions - and absolutely not expressions/messages of hate. Commentator/respondents: the readers do not need ignorance, nor partisan or ideological viewpoints. Do your homework, use facts, cite references, establish credibility - not BS.
Well, Mr. Nuri, I believe all of us who post here have pretty tough skin. Yes, even I’m surprised at the amount of racial bigotry that is expressed. The words of the individual spewing out of an email is bound to be reflected in their real lives. Racist and bigots do not stay hidden.
Unfortunately, feelings on politics and the direction of this country are running high. I’m not at all sure how to lower the temperature. If Biden gets us through the pandemic, revives an economy that has growth and new jobs, Republicans will never be happy although their constituents will certainly prosper from these programs. I think politicians should be working for the common good. How did I become so disillusioned?
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.