I am writing in response to the article titled "Housing Program Helping Women in Recovery." In my opinion, everybody deserves a second chance in life, and I think giving a place for people to live is a wonderful opportunity. Being a single mother is hard as it is but having an addiction can add to the stress and can cause damage between the relationship of a mother and child. Getting a better home for a family can help prevent relapsing and bring the children that are in dangerous environments to safety. For a person to realize they have a problem is a very hard thing to admit in today's society, but to realize the damage they are causing to themselves and their children can show what strength they have. Multiple women together with the same problems will help form new relationships and get faster recoveries because the similarities will show an insight that they are not alone in the process. Having someone understand what you are going through is like a weight being lifted off your shoulders. Letting the women pay for some of the rent will benefit the women whether they like to believe it or not. They are being put to the task of getting a job and progressively learning to make a living by learning everyday techniques. Having to pay for utilities and some rent will help the process to where they will later not need any help and hopefully off on their own.
Cameron Sowers
Berryville
