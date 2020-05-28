Fair, accurate article about church ‘regathering’
I want to thank Mr. Goodenow for his article regarding the regathering process this past Sunday at Fellowship Bible Church. My being present at the service on Sunday morning, Mr. Goodenow accurately described the occasion. With various opinions being expressed as to how the public should move forward regarding COVID-19, his article stayed true to accurate description without bias and yet being fair to those who hold contrary positions and practices.
My gratitude for his writing and the newspaper’s publishing this article.
Don Den Hartog Pastor of Biblical Education, Fellowship Bible Church Winchester
