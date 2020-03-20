The Virginia legislature has passed, and the governor has said he will sign (if he hasn't already done so), several firearms safety measures including universal background checks, a "red flag" (extreme risk protective order) bill, and restrictions on the number of handguns one can purchase per month (one). Some might regard this, rather than covid-19, as signs of the real apocalypse. None of these measures, of course, restrict the right of law-abiding citizens to possess, buy or sell firearms. But the question now is, having declared the county a "Second Amendment Sanctuary," what do the Frederick County supervisors propose to do about it?
Will they instruct the sheriff to flout the law, thereby making themselves parties to obstruction of justice? Dubious. Will they instruct the county attorney to initiate a legal challenge, knowing in advance that such an action will be laughed out of court? (Local governments have no legal standing to challenge state law.) Let's hope not. The county attorney has (we would hope) far better things to do than pursue frivolous legal actions.
Having made their views (and fears of being painted as insufficiently pro-gun when they're next up for election) known, the reasonable and responsible thing for supervisors now would be to step back and get on with doing the things they were elected to do — not the least of which is public health and ensuring that the county is doing all it can to protect the residents against the pandemic now raging. We can be sure that the scandal-ridden NRA and the CDL are already oiling their legal weaponry in preparation for full-blown legal challenge to the new laws. Let'em. There are far more urgent matters for county government to attend to.
