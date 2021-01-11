For America to heal, Dems must listen to all
What happened on January 6, 2021, at the U.S Capitol was very unfortunate and a disgrace to our country. I felt that Russia, China, and the world were laughing at America in the background. My heart broke for the United States of America when I thought about the people who are buried at Arlington National Cemetery and the million Americans who fought and died for America. Tears flowed down my face when I saw the unruly protestors in front of a large painting of the British surrender at Yorktown, Virginia. During March 1865 of the U.S. Civil War, in City Point, Virginia, on the steamboat River Queen, President Lincoln instructed his generals and admirals: Grant, Sherman, and Admiral Porter, to welcome the South back as brothers and not to harbor resentment after the long war with over 600,000 deaths. General Sherman and President Grant carried out President Lincoln’s wishes. President Lincoln had a heart for the Southerns. He paid with his life!
Do the elected Democrats officials and their leaders have a heart for the 74 million Republicans in America? As a citizen of Virginia, I believe our elected officials should show and demonstrate moral leadership to America’s citizens. The Democratic leadership now has an unique opportunity to help heal a divided America. I hope our Virginia elected officials do not seek retribution, revenge, or malice against Republicans or 74 million Trump supporters. Please take the opportunity to listen to all Americans, not just Democrats.
Andre Haddock Winchester
Democrats never shut up long enough to hear anybody say anything.
They are in love with the sound of their own voice.
The problem now is that the Republicans fear the Democrats, now in charge, will threat them the way they have treated their opposition! Very revealing. Be sure, the Dems will not deny science, reject truth, call the news fake, act like bullies, or lie repeatedly. The trouble with scoundrels is that they think everyone else is just like themselves. THe Dems will seek justice, but they will not abuse the power of the majority they have won.
Pleaded the murderer to the firing squad.
