As the President Emeritus of Lord Fairfax Community College, I strongly commend the college board for their recent decision to rename the college. Thomas Fairfax was a wealthy English Lord who, simply because of his birth circumstances, inherited the approximately 5 million acres in our region. He charged rents to use the land and sold parcels. He never donated any land or money to improve the community by, for example, dedicating land for educational, medical or other uses. Lord Fairfax was a very minor historical figure and has no relevance to the mission and purpose of an outstanding community college and no relevance to our students.
This is an exciting time to choose a name that either reflects the geographic location of the LFCC service area and/or describes the primary function of LFCC — supporting students and helping them reach their academic, career and workforce training goals! Increased levels of educational achievement in a community improves the quality of life for everyone living in that community and this is where our community college excels. A relevant, meaningful, mission-driven college name is needed and I look forward to the renaming process led by the LFCC college board. I encourage interested community members to participate in this process.
