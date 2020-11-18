A diagnosis of cancer will rock you to the core, but also gives you a perspective of what's important in life. This shows you all of your blessings of family, friends and faith.
Another blessing to me is having the Cancer Center right here in Winchester. It is staffed by highly skilled doctors, nurses and the latest cancer care treatments. They are all professionals and their compassion offers hope when your world has been turned upside down. They greet you with a smile and call you by name. They remember your favorite drink and offer a warm blanket while explaining in detail the treatment, possible side effects and their 24-hour care, if needed. I have been blessed to receive their genuine interest in helping me at every step. Their encouragement takes some of the fear away.
I hope the leaders of Valley Health not only recognize these wonderful caregivers at the Cancer Center, but appreciate the highly skilled level of all the people involved. And I hope the area residents realize how fortunate we are to have this facility and thank all of those who donated to make this facility possible. Angels, all of them.
